Mildred F. Nygren, 89, of Dunnellon, Florida, and formerly of Norwich, Connecticut, died on Thursday, July 17, 2020, in Ocala, Florida.
She leaves behind her children, Lizabeth Ratchford (David), Dunnellon, Leonard Nygren (Brenda), Danielson, Connecticut, Linda Dignard (Norman), Dunnellon, Leon Nygren (Heidi), Hawthorne, Florida, and Laura Pitard (George), Citrus Springs, Florida; her brother, Daniel Duprey, Connecticut, and Richard Duprey (Pam), Michigan. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank, of 63 years and her brother, Paul Duprey.
Mildred entered this life on February 8, 1931, in Norwich, and was the daughter to the late Henry Duprey and Lola Kopecki.
She and her late husband moved to Dunnellon 31 years ago from Connecticut.
She was an active Jehovah's Witness and enjoyed sewing and taking care of her home, but, most importantly, her family.
