Richard G. White, born Feb. 21, 1926, passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2019.
He was a retired design engineer from Chevrolet after 38 years of service with special notoriety as team leader for designing the original Chevrolet Monte Carlo in 1970. He also worked on interior design for other models including the Corvette and El Camino and held several patents.
He attended GMI for his bachelor's degree and received his MBA from the University of Michigan. He loved his family, church, working crosswords, square dancing, golf, and playing bingo.
He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Grace, in February 2019.
He leaves behind his six children, Rebecca Leinen, Cary White (Elsie), Kit Vining, Mary Ellen Chandler (David), Martha Bondy (Tom/Deceased), Grace Lynne Hansen (Doug), 16 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. A private graveside service is planned for the future.
