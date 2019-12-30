Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard M Berkley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard M. Berkley, 77, of Citrus Springs in Central Florida, passed away peacefully with his immediate family by his side on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Malcom Randall VA Hospital in Gainesville, FL.

He was the husband of the late Reba Jeannette (Daughhette). Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Mack R. and Martha

(Grooms) Berkley; growing up in Charleston, Illinois, where his Berkley and Grooms family roots and lifelong friendships run deep. He was a 1961 graduate of Charleston High School.

Richard served proudly in the Navy and at Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban Missile Crisis and spent most of his life as an accomplished electrician employed by CE/ABB in Connecticut. He was a member of the Elks and Moose Lodges.

Richard had a passion for downhill skiing, tennis, and cycling and was an avid traveler who loved to explore the European ski resorts or soak up the sun on a beach in Aruba, while sipping a Cuba Libre. After hanging up his skis, he loved taking cruises to the Caribbean.

Richard had an outgoing personality, a knack for storytelling, and a contagious belly laugh.

He leaves behind his daughter, Michelle Carbonneau, and her husband, Daniel, and his two grandchildren, Abigail and Caleb of Wellesley, Massachusetts. He also leaves behind his brother, Charles Berkley, with his partner, Cecile Intriago of Pompano Beach, Florida, and a niece, Lauren Berkley-Knight of Phoenix, Arizona. He also leaves behind Penny and Peggy, Jeanette's daughters, and Sharon Berkley, past sister-in-law of brother Charles Berkley.

A private graveside service will be held this spring at the Richwoods Cemetery in Westfield, Illinois. A remembrance get-together after the first of the year, to be announced, will also be held in Citrus Springs by his church, Dunnellon First United Methodist.

