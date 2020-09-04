1/
Susan B. "Sue" McConnell
Sue McConnell, 71, of Dunnellon, passed away at her residence on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. A native of Tampa, she and her family moved to this area in 1973.
Sue was active in the community both in her children's lives as well as other community involvement. She was a former Girl Scout Leader; Past President of the Dunnellon Women's Club; and the first President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Dunnellon Fire Department. Sue was also a member of the Dunnellon Presbyterian Church.
Her survivors include her husband of 51 years, John S. McConnell III, her daughter Jennifer Leonard, her son, John S. McConnell IV, her daughter Jessie Steward, her five grandchildren, Jeffery Leonard, Brandy Carver-Smithey, David Leonard, Jr., Nolan Stewart, and Cadence Steward, and her three great grandchildren, William Carver, Alexis Sue-Marie Smithey, and Jamie Ann Smithey.
The family will receive friends for a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3, at Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at Dunnellon Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Jeffery Welch officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com

Published in Riverland News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
