My husband, my father, my grandfather and a dear friend, Thomas Harrison Hamilton, 88, entered the eternal realms to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov.
24, 2020, at his residence in Dunnellon, Florida.
He was born into this earthly life on Sept. 21, 1932, in Raleigh, North Carolina, and was the son of the late Leroy Hamilton and Annie Alice Harrison Hamilton.
Tom grew up in Cary, North Carolina, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1950, following high school. He served primarily overseas and during the Korean Conflict.
After his military service, Tom moved to Miami and worked for Pan-Am Airlines.
One day. Tom saw an advertisement for different ministries at a Baptist church in the north end of town, so he attended a worship service there and met his wife, Sandra. They married in 1959.
As his faith grew in the Lord, Tom heard a calling to the ministry and, shortly thereafter, enrolled in seminary at Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri.
As an ordained minister, the Lord led Tom to Tennessee, Indiana and then Florida – Miami, Orlando, Homestead and Fort Lauderdale.
In 1992, Tom and his wife, Sandra, made their home in Dunnellon to take care of her mother.
Tom became active at First Baptist Church in Dunnellon as a deacon and Sunday school teacher and was very active in Christian education with Dunnellon Christian Academy.
He operated the Texaco gas station in Dunnellon, Holder and on S.R.
200 in Ocala.
He had an adventurous spirit, leading him to go on gator egg hunts, bobsled at an Olympic facility, join a mission trip to Thailand in his 70s and play church softball into his late 60s.
He loved his family and friends dearly and will be greatly missed.
Tom is now enjoying God's presence, and one day we will be able to enjoy his company again in that celestial city, what eye has not seen and ear has not heard and what has not entered the human heart, what God has prepared for those who love him.
He is preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.
He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Sandra M. Hamilton, Dunnellon; his daughters, Bethany Drum (David), Fairfax Station, Virginia, and Rebekah Rowan, Ellicott City, Maryland; his brothers, Bobby Hamilton, Cary, North Carolina, Sam Hamilton, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Wesley Hamilton, Atlanta, Georgia; his sister, Betsy Branch, Cary; his grandchildren, Nathan Drum (Mary), Seth Drum, Dara Sigsbee (Morgan), Sam Rowan and Gabby Rowan.
Funeral Services honoring Tom's life were held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Dunnellon. A burial was held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.
Expressions of sympathy can be made online at robertsofdunnellon.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Dunnellon, Florida.
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon