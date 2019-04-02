Aida Ruth "Ruthie" Baker, 54, of Rockwood, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Pelfrey; mother, Glenda Foland; and stepfather, Howard "Cotton" Foland.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, George Washington Baker of Rockwood; and sons, Kyle Baker and Jeffery Cole Baker, both of Rockwood.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Tim Steele officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
