Albert A. Baisley
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert A. Baisley, 86, of Tellico Village, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.
He was born on June 24, 1933, in Pleasant Hill. His family and friends are saddened by the passing of the founder of both RMG and RTS. Albert Baisley spent his entire life working and thinking. He was brilliant, and always wanted to see how things worked. If he couldn't see how they worked, he would figure it out. Albert is not only the founder of those companies, he helped establish local businesses such as: Rockwood Iron and Metal, SEG, Tennessee Valley Steel, Southern Alloys, along with some others. He will be missed by his family, the community, and the scrap and trucking industries. Albert was a member of the Tellico Village Baptist Church. He also served on the board of directors for the Bank of Roane County. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Lou Baisley; and brother, Ralph Baisley.
He is survived by wife, Elizabeth Baisley of Tellico Valley; son, Gary Baisley of Rockwood; daughter, Kim Wyatt (Luke) of Kingston; three grandchildren, Mike Baisley (Ashley), Kyle Baisley (Mandy) and Rachel Heichelbech (Brandon); seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Doris Cline.
The family will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, for a graveside service with Dr. Charlie Barnard officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date that will be announced on www.evansmortuary.biz and on Facebook. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roane Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved