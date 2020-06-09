Albert A. Baisley, 86, of Tellico Village, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.
He was born on June 24, 1933, in Pleasant Hill. His family and friends are saddened by the passing of the founder of both RMG and RTS. Albert Baisley spent his entire life working and thinking. He was brilliant, and always wanted to see how things worked. If he couldn't see how they worked, he would figure it out. Albert is not only the founder of those companies, he helped establish local businesses such as: Rockwood Iron and Metal, SEG, Tennessee Valley Steel, Southern Alloys, along with some others. He will be missed by his family, the community, and the scrap and trucking industries. Albert was a member of the Tellico Village Baptist Church. He also served on the board of directors for the Bank of Roane County. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Lou Baisley; and brother, Ralph Baisley.
He is survived by wife, Elizabeth Baisley of Tellico Valley; son, Gary Baisley of Rockwood; daughter, Kim Wyatt (Luke) of Kingston; three grandchildren, Mike Baisley (Ashley), Kyle Baisley (Mandy) and Rachel Heichelbech (Brandon); seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Doris Cline.
The family will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, for a graveside service with Dr. Charlie Barnard officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date that will be announced on www.evansmortuary.biz and on Facebook. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.