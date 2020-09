Or Copy this URL to Share

Albert Jones, 52, of Rockwood, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert Jones Sr. and Estell Jones.

He leaves behind the love of his life, his children, Albert Jones, Precious Jones and Jaiden Jones; and mother, Bernice Donnelly.

Following his wishes, Mr. Jones did not want any services and the family will respect those wishes. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.





