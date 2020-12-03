On Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, Albert Wayne Johnson was called to rest.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1950, to Wayne J. Johnson and Carrie K. Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne J. Johnson and Carrie K. Johnson; sisters, Lorene Mifflin; brothers, Charles E. Johnson and Nathaniel Johnson; and grandparents, George W. Johnson, Carrie P. Johnson, Albert Moore and Pearl Moore.
Albert accepted Jesus at an early age. He graduated from Harriman High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a general purpose vehicle mechanic. He earned a certificate for education specialist from Air University. He worked at Pratt and Whitney Company as an aircraft parts assembler. Albert earned apprenticeship for correctional officer from the U.S. Department of Labor. Albert earned a Commercial Drivers License from C and C Truck School. He loved to ride his motorcycle and working on vehicles.
He leaves to Cherish his memory brothers, Arvin D. Johnson of Knoxville, Vinson C. Johnson of Kingston and William B. Johnson (Jackie) of Harriman; sisters, Debra J. Wells (Larry) of Sweetwater and Millas D. Witt of Spring City. Also left to cherish his memory are aunts, Doris Johnson of Harriman, Dorothy Moore of Harriman, Oneita Moore of Harriman and Elizabeth "Squeak" Ewing of Morristown; uncle, Claude Johnson of Rockwood; nieces, Stacie Johnson Williams, Lybronda P. Middlebrooks, Stephanie J. Walker, Ashli Williams, Debra Jackson, Kimberly Jackson Rubright, Saniah Middlebrooks, Serinty Johnson, Samiyah Johnson, Kara M. Rodgers, Alanna Grogan, Jaylen Grogan, Jordan Rodgers, Diane McDonald and Stevie Johnson; nephews, Chad Johnson, Ben McDonald III, Taylor Johnson, Arvin Johnson Jr., Blain Johnson, Taylor Johnson Jr., Courtney Kline, Saxton Middlebrooks, Ben McDonald IV and Chase Rubright; special friends, David Goins, Terry Johnson Woods, the Rev. Roy and Tina Boyd, Garland Johnson and Terrance Middlebrooks.
Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Roane Memorial Gardens with Pastor Rev. Roy and Mrs. Tina Boyd officiating. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com