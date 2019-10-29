Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert William Perez. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born March 13, 1950, in Pittsburgh, to the late Robert and Ruth Kerr Perez. Al served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era aboard the U.S.S. Sailfish Boat SS572. In 2002, he moved to Roane County from Stockholm, N.J. and met his loving wife, Rebecca Green Perez. In 2004, he started Roane Agricultural Services and did various services from bush-hogging, tilling and landscaping for people all over Roane County. Al loved their eight dogs, Buck, Ripley, Khan, Charlie, Molly, Bruiser, Happy and Gracie. He took great pleasure in being outside, walking around in the woods and just enjoying his little slice of Heaven on Earth. One of his other favorite pastimes was working in his garage. While working in the garage, Al would be listening to his favorite jazz music. Al was a kind, loyal and compassionate man and could always be found helping a friend. He was witty and had a very dry sense of humor. Often when out in public little children would mistaken him for Santa Claus and he loved that. Al loved being around people and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Perez.

He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Rebecca Green Perez of Kingston; mother, Ruth Perez of Whiting, N.J.; children, Bethany Offshack and partner Aaron Campbell of Knoxville and Jeffrey Offshack and wife Anna of Knoxville; sisters, Eileen Bennett and Charlie of Joelton and Diane Perez of Whiting, N.J.; brother, Bob Perez and wife Natalie of New Jersey; grandchildren, Joshua and Caleb Offshack of Knoxville; nieces and nephews, Angela, Jimmy, Grace, Gianna and Elizabeth Perez; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Green and wife Sarah of Apex, N.C. and Bruce Montgomery of Thornton, Col.; special friends, Shay and Donna Ott, Dale Barnard, Jay Harr, Gary Cooper and many others special friends and extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston. A celebration of life will follow at 7 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Planned PetHood, 3699 Harriman Hwy, Harriman, TN 37763. An online register is available at

Albert William Perez, 69, of Kingston passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his residence.He was born March 13, 1950, in Pittsburgh, to the late Robert and Ruth Kerr Perez. Al served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era aboard the U.S.S. Sailfish Boat SS572. In 2002, he moved to Roane County from Stockholm, N.J. and met his loving wife, Rebecca Green Perez. In 2004, he started Roane Agricultural Services and did various services from bush-hogging, tilling and landscaping for people all over Roane County. Al loved their eight dogs, Buck, Ripley, Khan, Charlie, Molly, Bruiser, Happy and Gracie. He took great pleasure in being outside, walking around in the woods and just enjoying his little slice of Heaven on Earth. One of his other favorite pastimes was working in his garage. While working in the garage, Al would be listening to his favorite jazz music. Al was a kind, loyal and compassionate man and could always be found helping a friend. He was witty and had a very dry sense of humor. Often when out in public little children would mistaken him for Santa Claus and he loved that. Al loved being around people and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Perez.He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Rebecca Green Perez of Kingston; mother, Ruth Perez of Whiting, N.J.; children, Bethany Offshack and partner Aaron Campbell of Knoxville and Jeffrey Offshack and wife Anna of Knoxville; sisters, Eileen Bennett and Charlie of Joelton and Diane Perez of Whiting, N.J.; brother, Bob Perez and wife Natalie of New Jersey; grandchildren, Joshua and Caleb Offshack of Knoxville; nieces and nephews, Angela, Jimmy, Grace, Gianna and Elizabeth Perez; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Green and wife Sarah of Apex, N.C. and Bruce Montgomery of Thornton, Col.; special friends, Shay and Donna Ott, Dale Barnard, Jay Harr, Gary Cooper and many others special friends and extended family members.The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston. A celebration of life will follow at 7 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Planned PetHood, 3699 Harriman Hwy, Harriman, TN 37763. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Oct. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close