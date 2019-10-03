Alice Lee Morrow, 86, has gone home to be with Jesus and with loved ones gone on before.

She was a 1951 graduate of South Harriman High School and accomplished many degrees including Baptist Bible College, a missionary to the Navajo in New Mexico and an accomplished pianist and music teacher. She was preceded in death by parents, W.C. "Carl" Morrow Sr. and Maggie "Margaret" Morrow; brothers, Robert "Bobby" Morrow, W.C. "Bill" Morrow Jr. and Wyatt Morrow; and niece, Nancy Diane Morrow.

She is survived and loved by brother, Ceaburn and his wife Gloria Morrow of Brunswick, Ga.; nephews, Randy Morrow and family of Brunswick and Aaron and wife Theda Morrow and family of Rockwood; special friends including Carol Love and family, Kim Loveday and family, the Woodland Park Apartment family and the Sevierville Health and Rehab family. The family offers special thanks to LeConte Medical Center ICU Department for their special care for Alice in her final days.

A celebration of life is scheduled at Woodland Park Apartment Community Room, 202 Hardin Lane, Sevierville, Saturday Oct. 5. Friends and family are welcome to come by at 5 p.m. and the memorial service will start at 6 p.m. The scattering of ashes will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Emory Heights Baptist Church Cemetery.