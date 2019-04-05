Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Wayne Branam. View Sign

Allen Wayne Branam, of Horse Shoe, N.C., passed away suddenly from a heart attack in December 2018.

Wayne was born to Walter V. Branam Jr. and Colleen Rivers Branam, of Harriman, on Sept. 17, 1949. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Keith Branam.

He leaves behind two brothers, Walter V. III (Susan) and Gene (Pat); and a sister, Karen Rose Coy (Stuart); as well as a number of nieces and nephews who love him very much.

Wayne graduated from Harriman High and was a proud and supporting graduate of the University of Tennessee. He worked for Amoco Oil for many years before retiring early at age 50. He loved the mountains wherever they were but was partial to the Colorado Rockies and the Great Smoky Mountains. He loved hiking and camping including a long haul on the Appalachian Trail.

His love for reading and music standout when one walks through his home. He enjoyed book after book and music CDs by the thousands. He was a quiet, peaceful man who loved and was loved by many.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

