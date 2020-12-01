Allena Scott Isham
Allena Scott Isham was born on July 25, 1994, at the Naval Air Station Jacksonville, in Jacksonville, Fla. Allena was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
She was a member of Caney Ford Baptist Church. Allena was a 2012 Graduate of Roane County High School. Allena Graduated with her political science degree from Austin Peay State University in Clarkesville, where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Larkin David Pierce; and maternal great-grandparents, Earnest and Sophia Pierce and Stanley and Trudy Chambers; her paternal great-grandparents, George and Francis Isham and Park and Ruth Hamilton.
She is survived by her parents, Scott and Leigh Anne Isham; sister, Reiley Isham; maternal grandmother, Mattie Lou Pierce; maternal aunt, Lisa Pierce; paternal grandmother, Phyllis Isham; paternal grandfather, Phillip Isham; paternal uncle, Mark Isham; and bonus grandmother, Judy West. She was loved my many other friends and family. We love you and miss you Baby Girl!
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and in accordance with the CDC guidelines, the family will have a private graveside Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Lawnville Cemetery, Kingston, with Bro. Eric Thompson officiating. An online registry is available for those who wish to sign that cannot attend at evansmortuary.biz
and on ther Facebook page at facebook.com/evansmortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Allena's name to the Roane County Animal Shelter because Allena would have adopted all of the dogs and cats there if she would have had a place to keep them safe and secure. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.