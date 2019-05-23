Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alpha Mae Farr Hembree Eve. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 View Map Interment 11:00 AM Roane Memorial Gardens Rockwood , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alpha Mae Farr Hembree Eve, 102, passed away at Victorian Square Assisted Living Facility, Rockwood, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John J. and Ova Scarbrough Farr; brothers, Avery and William "Bill"; and sister, Arta Farr; first husband of nearly 28 years, George Hembree, father of their children; and second husband of nearly 31 years, John Eve; son-in-law, George A. "Pete" Manning; daughter-in-law, Vicky Day Hembree; and grandson, Scott D. Manning.

She is survived by one brother, Bruce J. and wife Chestine Farr; three children, Dr. Wanda H. Manning, G. Wayne Hembree and partner Janie Cesario and Loren M. Hembree; nine grandchildren, Tammy M. Braswell and partner Kurt Backhaus, Karen M. Clement (Kevin), Michelle H. Noland (John), Greg Hembree, Crystal H. Stoner (Jeramie); LeAnn Cash (Denver), Meghin Hembree, Morgan H. Durfren (Travis) and Elizabeth Hembree; eight great-grandchildren, Jenifer B. Boudjellalli (Malik), Luke and Carly Clement, Brandon Noland, Kenton and Adelynn Stoner, Cheyenne Cash and Phoenix Hembree; one great-great-grandchild, Zayn Boudjellalli; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Alpha, or "Granny" as she was affectionately referred to by family and friends for over 55 years, was of the Methodist faith and a member of Swan Pond United Methodist Church. She was born in Oakdale, and resided the majority of her life in Roane County. She was the recipient of Roane County's "Mother of the Year" award in 1997. She often remarked to her children that other than winning an eighth grade "spelling bee," the Mother of the Year recognition was the only award she could remember winning. She was proud of both. Her family was her life, making each member feel that they were special. Granny loved to cook. For over 60 years, when a family member or friend was at home recovering from an illness or in bereavement, she would arrive with a hand written note and with covered dishes of food, usually enough to feed a platoon. Some of her favorite dishes were sirloin tip roast, mashed potatoes with homemade brown gravy, coleslaw, deviled eggs and fresh from the garden green beans and sliced tomatoes. She always put others before herself.

In her early years, Granny love quilting. She said she learned the art of crocheting at the age of 7 or 8 from a little Russian girl. Granny actively crocheted for over 90 years. She freely gave afghans, doilies and crosses to family, friends and strangers alike. She loved gardening and growing flowers.

Distinctive recognition is acknowledged to the caregivers (nurses, LPNs, CNAs, dietary etc.) for their exemplary care, respect and compassion shown to Granny during her residence at Victorian Square. The entire staff under the tutelage of Trudy N. Smith are commended and most appreciated by Granny and her family. Also, since mid-February, Caris of Lenoir City provided special hospice care. On behalf of the family, a sincere thank you to the entire staff of the care providers, consisting of nurses, CNAs, social workers and clergy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Victorian Square Resident Memorial Fund, of Tennessee or a .

The family will be receiving friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, in a celebration of life. Services will immediately follow. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday May 25, at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News on May 24, 2019

