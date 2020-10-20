Alvin Allen Aytes, 50 of the Ozone community of Rockwood, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Aytes.

He is survived by his mother,Virginia Aytes of Ozone.

The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. ET with Bro. Red Bowman officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in Ozone Cemetery. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Cumberland County or the Hill Toppers of Crossville in Alvin's name. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store