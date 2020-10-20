1/
Alvin Allen Aytes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Allen Aytes, 50 of the Ozone community of Rockwood, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Aytes.
He is survived by his mother,Virginia Aytes of Ozone.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 21, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. ET with Bro. Red Bowman officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in Ozone Cemetery. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Cumberland County or the Hill Toppers of Crossville in Alvin's name. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved