Alvin J. Smith, 85, of the Pine Orchard community of Oakdale, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.
He was born April 21, 1934, in Pine Orchard, Morgan County. Alvin was a retired welder from Combustion Engineer in Chattanooga, and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He had also worked for a few years as a corrections officer at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Morgan County. Alvin was a man of many talents who liked to build houses, cabins and cabinets; and loved to hunt and farm, and listen to music. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alford Clay Smith and Helen Faye Zumstein Smith; brother, Bud Smith; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruby and Jackie Grant; and brother-in-law, Jim Shadden.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Smith of Oakdale; brothers, Bill Smith, Cecil Smith and wife Bobbie and Clarence Smith and wife Lenavee, all of Rockwood, Gus Smith and wife Ruth Ann of Erlanger, Ky. and Arthur Smith and wife Betty Ruth of Louisville, Ky.; sister, Dorothy Wright and husband Thomas of Spring City; sisters-in-law, Katie Layman of Jacksonville, Fla. and Margie Smith of Oakdale; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside services and interment followed in the Smith Family Cemetery in Pine Orchard, with Hugh Lyda, Alvin's close friend, officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 16, 2019