Alvin Pierce, 86, of Kingston, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Dec. 1, 1932, in Meigs County. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and a past master of Masonic Union Lodge No. 38. Alvin was a retired U.S. Mail carrier for the town of Kingston with over 40 years of service. He was also a retired U.S. Army corporal who served his country proudly for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his children, Deborah Hudson and Samuel Dennis Pierce; parents, Ernest and Sophia Belle Crowe Pierce; son-in-law, Tim King; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Rebecca Williams Pierce of Kingston; children, Sherry King and Gene Pierce, both of Kingston; grandchildren, Heather Hudson Griffith of Knoxville, Travis and Raven King of Harriman, Brandon and Leah King of Kingston, Rosanna Lancaster of Murfreesboro, and Elizabeth Pierce of Harriman; great-grandchildren, Lynzie Griffith, Josh Griffith, Tyler Lancaster, Skyler King, Blake Lancaster, Taylor Pierce and Hartley and Hadley King; sisters, Carolyn and Buddy Koon and Shirley Medley, all of Kingston, and Peggy Henley of Clinton; brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, Evon and Bob Crowder of Meadowview, Va., Sam Williams of Harriman and Steve and Judy Williams of Harriman; and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with masonic service held at 3 p.m. Memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Randy Griffis and the Rev. Kenny Plemons officiating. The service will conclude with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Union Lodge No. 38, P.O. Box 38, Kingston, TN 37763. An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 15, 2019