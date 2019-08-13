Andy "Jack" Bullens (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN
37748
(865)-882-1515
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
View Map
Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Roane Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Andy "Jack" Bullens, 79, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Bullens; parents, Lee and Cassie Bullens; and brothers and sisters, Herald Bullens, Ben Bullens, Kip Bullens, Edith Hickey, Reba Walker and Geneva Trout.
He is survived by daughter, Tammy Graham; grandsons, Cody Melhorn and Cassidy Melhorn and wife Victoria; sisters, Wanda Harmon and husband Homer and Ruby Whittaker; brothers, Lee Bullens Jr. and wife Bunny and Otho Bullens and wife Lorene; and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Funeral will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with the Rev. Mike Winters officiating. Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Roane Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 14, 2019
