Service Information
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood , TN 37854
(865)-354-2600
Memorial service
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Rockwood , TN

Ann Hiegel, 80, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her home in Rockwood, after a short battle with cancer. Born Melanie Ann on April 6, 1939, in Memphis, to Edward P. Hiegel and Aileen Covington Hiegel, both of Conway, Ark., she amazed many, including her family, with her accomplishments in support of the Rockwood school and community that she loved and where she lived for over 55 years.

Ann earned her bachelor of science degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She moved to Rockwood in order to study for her master's degree, which she also received from UT Knoxville. She was an active member of the UT Alumni Association for many years enthusiastically supporting the athletic teams especially the Lady Vols basketball team, traveling far and wide to support her team, usually with dear friend Jerry Wallach in tow. She taught English at Rockwood High School for 38 years, from 1963-2001. She was recognized for her support of the school athletics including being the sponsor of the cheerleading squads for many years. It is a testament that so many of her former students remained her friends. Her teaching career began in McCrory, Ark., where she also taught English before moving to Rockwood. Ann had a passion for recognizing women's accomplishments and talents especially through the National Federation of Business & Professional Women (BPW). She was an active member of Rockwood chapter, past state president of Business & Professional Women of Tennessee, served on national board of directors of BPW/USA, and a Legacy member of BPW Foundation She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, Rockwood singing in the choir and supporting many church activities. In recent years, she was treasurer of Rockwood Revitalization, which opened the Rockwood Museum and Visitors Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Peter and Aileen Louise Covington Hiegel.

Survivors include: her brother, James Edward Hiegel (Beverly Maloof) of Plano, Texas; sisters, Elaine Louise Hiegel Hoover (Tom) of Collierville, Martha Helen Hiegel of Bethesda, Md. And Susanne "Suzy" Catherine Hiegel (Louis Alpe) of Great Falls, Va.; niece and nephews, Rachel Hoover Reddin (Brian)--Collierville, TN; Paul Hoover (Kathryn Krane) of San Diego; Jason Hiegel of Kingwood, Texas and Justin Hiegel (Angie Moore) of Dallas; great-nieces and nephews, Caitlin Hiegel, and Jared Hiegel of Kingwood, Noah Reddin, Rebecca Reddin and Eli Reddin of Collierville, and Ben Hoover of San Diego; her other "unofficial sisters" include dear friend of over 40 years, Jerry Wallach of Rockwood, and cousin, Rosalie Trent Patton (Lando) of Little Rock, Ark.

Cremation arrangements have been made. Private internment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. A memorial service is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at First Presbyterian Church, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, Rockwood, or the Rockwood Museum and Visitors Center, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News on Dec. 4, 2019

