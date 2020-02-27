Ann Wilson Barr
Ann Wilson Barr, 81, of Loudon, passed away Monday, Feb.24, 2020.
Born to the late Paul Thomas and Tina Neal Wilson in Rockwood, Ann graduated Rockwood High, Class of 1957. A member of the Christian Church of Loudon County, Ann retired from Tennessee, Department of Employment Security as a payroll tax auditor. As the first lady appointed to this position, she also held the distinction of serving in a post that had been held by her father before her.
Survivors include her devoted husband, Don Barr, Lenoir City; children and spouses, Phillip and Melissa Barr, Powell, and Cynthia Barr and Steve Davis, Franklin; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Interment Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Loudon County Memorial Gardens, Lenoir City, with Pastor Dustin Cooper officiating.
Services honoring and remembering Ann Barr will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Christian Church of Loudon County, 12210 Martel Rd, Lenoir City, with Pastor Mike Decker officiating. The family will greet friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or to her Church. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, Loudon, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 28, 2020