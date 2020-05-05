Anna Fay Lemons Thomas, 86, of Harriman passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Roane Medical Center.
She retired from Deluxe Dry Cleaner after 20 years and attended Mount Calvary Baptist Church and loved reading her Bible. She was preceded in death by husband, Frank E. Thomas; parents, Robert and Lois Christopher Lemons; brother, Elmer Lemons; sister, Maude Copper; granddaughter, Kelli Beard; and son-in-law, Eddie Cranfield.
She leaves her son, Robert Thomas of Harriman; four daughters, Louise Parker and Denton Tinch, of Jamestown, Sue and Mitch Russel of Oklahoma, JoAnn and James Pierce of Harriman and Ella Cranfield of Athens; six grandchildren, Amanda, Amy, Lori, Sara, Daniel and Rachel; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Faye Smith; and a many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Will Gouge officiating. Graveside services will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on May 6, 2020