Anna Lois Watts, of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16,2020.
Anna loved working in her flower beds. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lloyd Capps Sr.
Anna is survived by her life partner of 30-plus years, Lanay Nelson of Rockwood; daughters, Vee Capps of Tamassee, S.C. and Lesia Marie Lorente of Scottsdale, Ariz.; son, James Lloyd Capps of Newberry, S.C.; grandchildren, Montana Lorente and Justice Lorente; and sisters, Aileen Collins of Mullins, S.C. and Kirby Cox of Virginia.
Anna's wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 22, 2020