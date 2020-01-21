Anna Lois Watts

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
Service Information
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN
37748
(865)-882-1515
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anna Lois Watts, of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16,2020.
Anna loved working in her flower beds. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lloyd Capps Sr.
Anna is survived by her life partner of 30-plus years, Lanay Nelson of Rockwood; daughters, Vee Capps of Tamassee, S.C. and Lesia Marie Lorente of Scottsdale, Ariz.; son, James Lloyd Capps of Newberry, S.C.; grandchildren, Montana Lorente and Justice Lorente; and sisters, Aileen Collins of Mullins, S.C. and Kirby Cox of Virginia.
Anna's wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.


.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.