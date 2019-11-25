Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Marie Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Marie Brown, 91, Las Cruces, N.M., passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

Anna Marie was born in Wartburg, to Fred and Lena Bardill on June 24, 1928.

Marie was preceeded in her death by her husband, Marvin H. Brown, a marriage of some 67 years; her brothers, Roy Bardill and Ronnie Bardill; and sisters, Joyce Powers and Faye Griffith.

She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death. She is survived by her brother Charles Bardill; sisters, Shelby Ellis, Deloris Heidle and husband Louis and Margaret Ruppe; and younger brother David Bardill and his wife Judy; her three children, Rodney Brown and his wife Angela, Darlene Rice, and Ralph Brown and his wife Lynda; grandchildren, Jason Brown, Jeff Brown, La Tisha Hatcher, Alison Rice, Lisa McVann, Taylor Brown and Sarah Brown; and a total of 10 great-grand children were also in her life.

Marie was a loving mother, faithful wife and wonderful friend for her 91 years on this earth. She enjoyed gardening, running the household while Marvin was out working, and taking care of her family. Her strong conviction to her faith was readily supported by members of the Peace Lutheran Church during her years in Las Cruces.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to their local church or an organization to help others.

The visitation was from 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. A short memorial service at La Paz-Graham's followed after the viewing. Burial took place immediately following, at Masonic Cemetery.

