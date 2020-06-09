Annette Fay Blaylock Walker, 75, of Harriman passed away at home Tuesday, April 21,2020.

Mrs. Walker is retired from Harriman City Hospital where she worked for 30 years. She was a member of Valley Chapel Methodist Church in Harriman. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her family and God and she enjoyed her arts and crafts. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Tommy Walker; daughter, Renee Luffman; mother and father, Lavada and Anderson Blaylock; brothers, Lloyd, Pat and Hubert Blaylock; and sisters, Vernell Barnett and Janie Johnson.

She is survived by her two daughters, Lavada Vance of Crossville and Michelle Harrison (Larry) of Harriman; four grandchildren Tianna Caldwell (Ricky) of Kingston, Thomas Vance (Kelsey) of Crossville, Jamie Pore (Douglas) of Vale, N.C. and James "Bubba" Luffman of Harriman; eight great-grandchildren, Yuna and Kiara Caldwell of Kinston, Zoey Vance of Crossville, John, Abel, Emmarie and Silas Pore of Vale, N.C. and Lila-Ann Luffman of Kingston; sisters, Barbara Roberts of Kingston and Betty Smith of Harriman; brother, George Blaylock of Harriman; sisters-in-laws, Estle Blaylock and Loretta Boyd (Jackie); brother-in-law, Jerry Walker (Dawn) all of Harriman; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with a celebration of life following at 4 p.m. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store