Annette Fay Blaylock Walker
Annette Fay Blaylock Walker, 75, of Harriman passed away at home Tuesday, April 21,2020.
Mrs. Walker is retired from Harriman City Hospital where she worked for 30 years. She was a member of Valley Chapel Methodist Church in Harriman. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her family and God and she enjoyed her arts and crafts. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Tommy Walker; daughter, Renee Luffman; mother and father, Lavada and Anderson Blaylock; brothers, Lloyd, Pat and Hubert Blaylock; and sisters, Vernell Barnett and Janie Johnson.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lavada Vance of Crossville and Michelle Harrison (Larry) of Harriman; four grandchildren Tianna Caldwell (Ricky) of Kingston, Thomas Vance (Kelsey) of Crossville, Jamie Pore (Douglas) of Vale, N.C. and James "Bubba" Luffman of Harriman; eight great-grandchildren, Yuna and Kiara Caldwell of Kinston, Zoey Vance of Crossville, John, Abel, Emmarie and Silas Pore of Vale, N.C. and Lila-Ann Luffman of Kingston; sisters, Barbara Roberts of Kingston and Betty Smith of Harriman; brother, George Blaylock of Harriman; sisters-in-laws, Estle Blaylock and Loretta Boyd (Jackie); brother-in-law, Jerry Walker (Dawn) all of Harriman; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with a celebration of life following at 4 p.m. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
JUN
14
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
