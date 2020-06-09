Annie Loretta Ruth Currier, 90, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fate and Lydia Currier; brothers, Roy Bonnom, Cecil, Fred, Junior and Onnie Currier; sisters, Lou Ellen Currier, Pearl Baker, Mary Henley, Laura Sarten, Ella Mae Miller, Mollie Patton and Mable Loposser.

Survivors include sister, Partha Sarten; special nieces, Lucille Collins and Edna Goins; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Neeley and the Rev. Sam Loyd officiating. Interment will be at Roane Memorial Gardens.





