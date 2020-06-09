Annie Loretta Ruth Currier, 90, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fate and Lydia Currier; brothers, Roy Bonnom, Cecil, Fred, Junior and Onnie Currier; sisters, Lou Ellen Currier, Pearl Baker, Mary Henley, Laura Sarten, Ella Mae Miller, Mollie Patton and Mable Loposser.
Survivors include sister, Partha Sarten; special nieces, Lucille Collins and Edna Goins; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Neeley and the Rev. Sam Loyd officiating. Interment will be at Roane Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fate and Lydia Currier; brothers, Roy Bonnom, Cecil, Fred, Junior and Onnie Currier; sisters, Lou Ellen Currier, Pearl Baker, Mary Henley, Laura Sarten, Ella Mae Miller, Mollie Patton and Mable Loposser.
Survivors include sister, Partha Sarten; special nieces, Lucille Collins and Edna Goins; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Neeley and the Rev. Sam Loyd officiating. Interment will be at Roane Memorial Gardens.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.