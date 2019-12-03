Anthony John Malavies, 82, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1937, in Chicago. He was a veteran with the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Sr. and Emma Malavies; and brother, Joseph Anthony Malavies.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Malavies; and son, Scott Malavies.

The family received friends from 3-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

"We love and we'll miss you always. Thank you for being such a good person. Till we meet again."

