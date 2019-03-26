Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Lamar Williams. View Sign

Anthony Lamar "Cookie" Williams, 45, of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.

Mr. Williams was a member of Speights Chapel AME Zion Church, Rockwood. He worked at Delta M Corporation as a supervisor in engineering. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Williams.

Survivors include special friend, Tonya Hannah of Oak Ridge; son, Shawn Edward Williams of Harriman; grandchildren, Harlow Imari and Harmony; mother, Ethel Williams of Memphis; brothers, Ronald T. Gallaher (Ethel) of Memphis and Christopher "Petey" Williams (Renee) of West Bloomfield, Mich.; nieces and nephews, Sharonda, Ebony, Shaderick, Christopher Jr. and Corey; and several cousins, uncles and aunts.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow from the chapel with the Rev. Willie Gallaher and the Rev. Stephen Womack officiating. Interment and burial will follow the service in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood.

