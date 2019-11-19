April Gail McDaniel Taylor, 41, of Sweetwater, formerly of Rockwood, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Taylor of Sweetwater; son, Bradley Taylor (Brooke Moore) of Farragut; daughters, Kristen Taylor and Brittney Taylor (Jeremy Newcombe), all of Sweetwater; and parents, Carl and Barbara McDaniel of Rockwood.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with the Rev. Terry Potter officiating. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Nov. 20, 2019