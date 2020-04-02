April McGhee Daugherty, 42, of Harriman, passed away, Monday, March 30, 2020.
She was born March 10, 1978, in Oak Ridge. April was a lifelong resident of this area and attended Clax Gap Baptist Church for years and then became a member at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. April was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School class of 1996. She was a billing specialist at Ridgeview Psychiatric Hospital for 24 years. April loved going to watch her Oliver Springs Bobcats play football on Friday nights. #BFL; most importantly she loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William Earl McGhee and Betty Jean Massengill; by maternal grandparents, Conley and Bonnie Loy; and by her mother, Brenda McGhee.
April is survived by her husband of 22 years, Steve Daugherty; sons, Zack and Brett Daugherty; dad, Wayne McGhee; sister, Cindy Stout and husband John; niece, Gracie Stout; mother-in-law, Evelyn Styles; and by extended family and special friends.
The family will have a private graveside at Clax Gap Baptist Church. The family has requested if anyone would like to come by and share memories, stories, and fellowship, they will receive company at their house at 4 p.m. Friday, April 3, at 109 Rose Lane, Harriman. Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 3, 2020