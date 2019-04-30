Arnold Ray Skiles Jr., 72, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.
He was born July 22, 1946, in Chattanooga. Ray was a very active member of Potter's House Fellowship Church in Harriman. He was also a 2004 Potentate of the Shriner Organization in Knoxville, Roane County Shriners, West Knoxville Shriners and Scottish Rites, and Masonic Union Lodge No. 38 of Kingston. Ray was an avid outdoorsman who loved golf, fishing and camping. He retired from UPS after 27 and one-half years of service. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Lynn Liles; parents, Arnold Ray Skiles Sr. and Hazel Gallahan Skiles; and sisters, Linda Kay Rollins and Mary Ellen Skiles.
Survivors include his loving wife, Agnes "Lou" Skiles of Kingston; children, Thomas Gregory Skiles of St. Petersburg, Fla., Angela Rene Vocha and husband Pat of Lebanon, Va., Benjamin Ray Skiles and wife Vickie of Knoxville and Richard Dan Liles Jr. of Chattanooga; nine grandchildren; brothers, Bobby Ray Skiles and wife Barbara of Chattanooga and David Skiles and wife Tammy of Michigan; sisters-in-law, LaDonna Jackson of Netherland, Texas, Romain Taylor and husband Marvin of Chattanooga and Debra Lee Murphy and husband Jerry of Bridgeport, Ala.; and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Potter's House Fellowship Church with Pastor Kyle Beverly officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Lakewood Memory Gardens East, Chattanooga. An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.
Published in Roane County News on May 1, 2019