Arthur Wayne Pugh, Rockwood, peacefully passed away at his home Friday, Oct. 4.

He was surrounded by his children when he saw that train coming to take him to Heaven's depot, where Patty was waiting to welcome him. Wayne was a man of quick wit, generosity and the ability to make everyone feel loved. He never met a stranger, and always had a story to tell, usually ending it with "Bet you didn't know that." He was loved by everyone who knew him. Wayne was born Jan. 10, 1937, in Columbia, Tenn., to Ernest Leon Pugh and Sallie Scott Pugh. Wayne graduated from Rockwood High School in 1955. He served as drum major of the band all thru his high school years. Wayne was a Mason and a Shriner. He had an illustrious career with the railroad, going from switchman at L&N Railroad to CSX Superintendent State of Tennessee Director Railroad Safety. After retirement, Wayne and Patty came back to Rockwood, where he had a vision of bringing back all classmates and friends from RHS. His vision became a reality in 2005 and is still ongoing every June. Wayne was preceded in death by parents, Ernest Leon Pugh and Sallie Claire Scott Pugh; and loving wife of 62 years, Patty Roberts Pugh.

He is survived by children, Timothy Wayne Pugh of Rockwood and Regina Ann Simmons (Terry) of Shelby, Ala.; siblings; Ernest Floyd Pugh (Anita), Kenneth Troy Pugh (Judy) from Lilburn, Ga. and Janice "Gail" Wilkey (Bill "Runt") from Rockwood; grandchildren, Eric Shugart (Megan) of Huntsville, Ala. and Nathan Shugart (Courtney) of Calera, Ala.; and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at a later date.

