Arvel Oscar "Duggan" Clark passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Harriman Care and Rehab Center.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Duggan was employed as a schoolteacher until the mid-1970's. Following his teaching career, he owned and operated Clark Realty until his retirement. He was preceded in death by wife of 60 years, Rachel Whitson Clark; and daughter, Rebekah Lynne Merrell.
He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Clark Wylie; and grandsons, Jacob Merrell and Jarrod Merrell.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Emory Heights Cemetery with the Rev. Josh Head officiating.
