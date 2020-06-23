Austin David Edmonds, 16, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, Roane Medical Center, Harriman. He was born March 27, 2004, in Knoxville. Austin was a rising sophomore at Roane County High School in Kingston, where he was a member of the football and basketball teams. He also played AAU Basketball on the team "Rage." Austin also enjoyed playing video games. All Glory to God because he was baptized in the name of Jesus. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and Delores Stout; grandmother, Penny Hill; and his great-grandmother, Rachel Knowles.
Survivors include his parents, Nathan and Pam Edmonds of Harriman; second parents, Pat and Bobby Phillips of Harriman; special family members, Jonah Stout of North Dakota and Misty Davis (Jimmy Wright) of Lenoir City; brothers, Jacob Edmonds of Harriman, Kaidyn Davis, Cody Phillips, Jackson Stout and Jason Stout; sisters, Tabitha Ryans of Rockwood, Ashton Stout, Serenity Stout and Kayleigh Kelly; grandparents, Roy and Brenda Edmonds of Rockwood, Danny Hamilton, Robert Davis, Carmen Lewis and Ronald Stout; aunt, Paula Stout of Sevierville; uncle, Eric Edmonds; girlfriend, Skylar; and several other loving family members of 14 aunts and uncles, cousins, and so many special friends.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Joe Sizemore and Bro. Kasey Stout officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, in Luminary Cemetery, Ten Mile. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.