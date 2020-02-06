Guest Book View Sign Service Information Click Funeral Home 109 Walnut St Lenoir City , TN 37771 (865)-986-8013 Send Flowers Obituary

Austin F. Payne Jr., 76, of Lenoir City, passed away Monday, Feb.3, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, surrounded by family and friends.

He was a member of First Baptist Church Lenoir City. Austin was retired from TVA and was a car enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Payne; and parents, Austin F. Payne Sr. and Carzell Roberson Payne.

He is survived by his wife of 50 and a half years, Martha Payne; daughter and son-in-law, Keri and Tommy Larson of Costa Mesa, Calif.; precious grandchildren, James Austin Larson and Mazie Elizabeth Larson; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Gene Officer of Cleveland; nieces, Megan Bradley (Daniel) and their son of Knoxville, Julie Wilson (Dewayne) and their five children of Cleveland; nephew, Jonathan Fuller (Lauren) of Arvada, Colo. and their two children; sister-in-law, Becca Fuller of Arvada; and brothers-in-law, Ron Fuller of Knoxville, Eddy Johnson of Smithland, Ky., Brad Johnson (Sandy) of Kirksville, Mo.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Dick DeMerchant officiating. Burial will follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are Tommy Larson, Daniel Bradley, Wes Benton, Ronnie Goins, Jim Orlowske and Lowery Sandidge. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Stephens, George Russell, Dewayne Wilson, Gene Officer and Ron Fuller. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , , Gideon's or First Baptist Church Lenoir City Building Fund. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements.

