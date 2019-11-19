Barbara Ann Beu, 80, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

She was born on Oct. 13, 1939, in Norma. She was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church for 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ella Lloyd; brothers, Jeb and Doug; and sisters, Ruth, Myrtle, Patsy, Brenda, and Pauline.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Beu of Harriman; sons, Roger Beu Jr. of Harriman, Michael Beu of Nashville, Paul Beu (Eden) of Quarryville, Penn., and Kenny Beu (Lynette) of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Jacob, Garrett, Joshua, Tina, Katie, Matthew, Andrea, Danielle, Seth and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Madeline and Stella; brother, Frank Lloyd; and sisters, Judy Simpson and Terry Morgan.

The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 6 p.m. with Bro. Mike Miller officiating. Graveside and interment service followed at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, in Morgan Memorial Gardens, Wartburg. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1658 Roane St. Hwy., Harriman, TN 37748. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

