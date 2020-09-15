1/1
Barbara Anthony
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Anthony, former Roane County Clerk, has gone to be with the Lord.
A long time Roane County resident, Barbara was born in Marion County, to the late J.W. and Marie Graham. A member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, Barbara was a woman of faith. She had many interests, including painting, reading, sewing, gardening and travel. An animal lover, she was devoted to her birds and dogs and gave generously to animal-related charities.
Mrs. Anthony is survived by her daughters, June Blanchard (husband David Blanchard) and Paula Anthony; grandchildren, Graham and Connor Blanchard and Savannah Anthony; brother, Jim Graham; aunt, Mary Ellen Jones; cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Billy Anthony; and brother, John Graham.
Due to Covid-19 services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roane County Paws or Tiger Haven. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 376-6531
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved