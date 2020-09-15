Barbara Anthony, former Roane County Clerk, has gone to be with the Lord.

A long time Roane County resident, Barbara was born in Marion County, to the late J.W. and Marie Graham. A member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, Barbara was a woman of faith. She had many interests, including painting, reading, sewing, gardening and travel. An animal lover, she was devoted to her birds and dogs and gave generously to animal-related charities.

Mrs. Anthony is survived by her daughters, June Blanchard (husband David Blanchard) and Paula Anthony; grandchildren, Graham and Connor Blanchard and Savannah Anthony; brother, Jim Graham; aunt, Mary Ellen Jones; cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Billy Anthony; and brother, John Graham.

Due to Covid-19 services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roane County Paws or Tiger Haven. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.







