Click Funeral Home 109 Walnut St Lenoir City , TN 37771 (865)-986-8013 Visitation 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM Click Funeral Home 109 Walnut St Lenoir City , TN 37771 Service 1:00 PM Youngs Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church 1705 Lawnville Road Kingston , TN

Barbara Faye Guettner Oody, 85, of Kingston, passed away Thursday morning, May 21, 2020.

Barbara was a faithful member of Youngs Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Kingston, where she served as Music Director of the adult and children's choirs for many years. She was valedictorian of her graduating class of Roane County High School. Barbara was also a graduate of Draughns Business College. She enjoyed a successful career in administration at Y-12, K-25, and ORNL, retiring after four decades of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Beuna Guettner; siblings, Harmon Guettner, Evelyn Byrd, Mary C. Culbertson, Houston C. Guettner and Glen Guettner; brothers-in-law, George Byrd and Earl Parker.

Barbara is survived by her siblings, Eva Grace Parker, Raymond H. Guettner and wife Thelma and Elsie Sue Fraley and husband Sam; brother-in-law, Hoke Culbertson; nieces, Diane Kosier (Phil), Kim Mullaney (Kevin), Gina Ford (Ernie), Julie Kelly (Greg) and Rana Sarratt (Russ); nephews, Randy Guettner (Stacy), Taylor Guettner (Dana) and Rye Fraley (Amy); great-nieces and great-nephews, P.J. and Felitha Kosier, Avery and Alex Mullaney, Adam and Evan Ford, AnnaLauren and Jackson Kelly, Samuel Guettner, Reston Fraley, Ryker, Ridgely and Rhett Sarratt; and many cousins.

Barbara's family wishes to express their appreciation to her family of caretakers at The Lantern. Friends may come by Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, May 22. A private family service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Youngs Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The service will be livestreamed on the church website. Interment will follow in Lawnville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Youngs Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1705 Lawnville Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.

