Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. Hembree Moore. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Liberty Baptist Church Funeral service 7:00 PM Liberty Baptist Church Graveside service 1:00 PM Kingston Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara J. Hembree Moore, 85, of Kingston, was called home to be with her Lord, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 2:33 a.m.

She was born Sept. 21, 1934, in the Wheat community and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church where she was saved in 2003 in the later years of her life. Barbara loved all her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, painting, crocheting and found great pleasure in cooking for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ebb Moore; parents, George and Martha Edwards Hembree; two brothers; three sisters; and one great-grandson.

Survivors include her sons, Terry Moore and wife Theresa, Jeff Moore and Darryl Moore and wife Pam, all of Kingston; daughter, Judy Ramey and husband the Rev. Tim Ramey, of Kingston; three grandsons; three granddaughters; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Moore, Luella Moore and Colleen Hembree; and a host of extended family members and dear friends. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Trinity Health & Rehab Center of Lenoir City, for their kindness and care shown to their mother during her stay there.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Liberty Baptist Church. Funeral service followed at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, to go in procession to Kingston Memorial Gardens for a 1 p.m. graveside service. An online register is available at

Barbara J. Hembree Moore, 85, of Kingston, was called home to be with her Lord, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 2:33 a.m.She was born Sept. 21, 1934, in the Wheat community and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church where she was saved in 2003 in the later years of her life. Barbara loved all her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, painting, crocheting and found great pleasure in cooking for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ebb Moore; parents, George and Martha Edwards Hembree; two brothers; three sisters; and one great-grandson.Survivors include her sons, Terry Moore and wife Theresa, Jeff Moore and Darryl Moore and wife Pam, all of Kingston; daughter, Judy Ramey and husband the Rev. Tim Ramey, of Kingston; three grandsons; three granddaughters; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Moore, Luella Moore and Colleen Hembree; and a host of extended family members and dear friends. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Trinity Health & Rehab Center of Lenoir City, for their kindness and care shown to their mother during her stay there.The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Liberty Baptist Church. Funeral service followed at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, to go in procession to Kingston Memorial Gardens for a 1 p.m. graveside service. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Sept. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close