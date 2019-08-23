Barbara Joan Cates, 84, of Rockwood, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her home.

She was born Sept. 16, 1934, in Chattanooga. Mrs. Cates was a member of First Baptist Church, Rockwood. She was preceded in death by parents, Samuel Hughes and Ruby Lee Bean; husband, Darrel Cates Sr.; two brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by sons, Dr. Darrel Cates Jr. (Jim) and Eric Cates (Suzette), all of Rockwood; grandchildren, Justin Cates (Hannah), Brittany Stamper (Justin), Hillary Cates-Nelson (Jason) and Travis Cates (Desirea); great-granchild, Felicity Cates; sister, Delores Huling (Ronnie); brothers-in-law, Terry Steil and Paul Smith; special friends, Ruth Lawson and Marg Miller; and several nieces, nephews, friends and extended family members.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Graveside and interment service was at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, with Pastor Marty Shadoan and the Rev. Charles Kelly officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.