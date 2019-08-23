Barbara Joan Cates, 84, of Rockwood, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 16, 1934, in Chattanooga. Mrs. Cates was a member of First Baptist Church, Rockwood. She was preceded in death by parents, Samuel Hughes and Ruby Lee Bean; husband, Darrel Cates Sr.; two brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by sons, Dr. Darrel Cates Jr. (Jim) and Eric Cates (Suzette), all of Rockwood; grandchildren, Justin Cates (Hannah), Brittany Stamper (Justin), Hillary Cates-Nelson (Jason) and Travis Cates (Desirea); great-granchild, Felicity Cates; sister, Delores Huling (Ronnie); brothers-in-law, Terry Steil and Paul Smith; special friends, Ruth Lawson and Marg Miller; and several nieces, nephews, friends and extended family members.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Graveside and interment service was at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, with Pastor Marty Shadoan and the Rev. Charles Kelly officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 24, 2019