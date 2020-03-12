Barbara Maxine Guffey Hunter, 88, of Harriman passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Roane Medical Center.
Barbara enjoyed reading the Bible and was a wonderful artist. She was preceded in death by husband, J.T. Hunter; daughter, Linda Sue Hunter; parents, Luther and Osa Collier Guffey; and sister, Jo Hazelwood
Barbara is survived by daughters, Dolores "Dee" Batch of Rockwood, Janet McDavid of Harriman, Teresa Berry of Kingston and Nancy Hunter of Harriman; sisters, Peggy Carter of Michigan, Pat Guffey of Murfreesboro and Brenda Guffey of Kingston; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Lynn Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in Hazelwood Cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 13, 2020