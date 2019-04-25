Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice James Culbertson. View Sign Service Information Weatherford Mortuary 158 S Jefferson Cir Oak Ridge , TN 37830 (865)-482-2464 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Weatherford Mortuary 158 S Jefferson Cir Oak Ridge , TN 37830 View Map Funeral 7:00 PM Weatherford Mortuary 158 S Jefferson Cir Oak Ridge , TN 37830 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Oak Ridge Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice James Culbertson, 92, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville. She was born Aug. 4, 1926, in Helena, Ga., one of eight girls born to Thomas Ellis White and Effie Wagstaff White.

She came to Oak Ridge in 1970 from Macon, Ga., and retired in 1994 from Martin Marietta Energy Systems, where she was a cashier in the travel department at K-25. She was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Oak Ridge and in earlier years was an avid square dancer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Lindwood James, Jan. 28, 1992; and five sisters, Evie Joiner, Lillie Livingston, Myrtle Owens, Vauneta Smith and Doris Sellers.

She is survived by husband, Hoke Scott Culbertson, with whom she would have celebrated her 22nd anniversary on Sept. 6.

She is also survived by daughters, Linda James Roberts of Knoxville and Marcia James Bryant and husband Mike, whom she thought of as a son, of Kingston; sisters, Eva Leon (John) of Oak Ridge and Shirley Manus (Raymond) of Covington, Ga.; four grandchildren, Kenneth Bateman, Alan Bateman (Jessica Banker) and James Bryant (April), all of Knoxville, and David Bryant (Sondra) of Oak Ridge; four great-grandchildren, Matt Bryant, Abigail Bryant, Emily Edwards and Erin Edwards; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Weatherford Mortuary, Oak Ridge. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Jenny Caughman officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service. The family would be pleased to accept flowers and memorials made to the Masonic Widows & Orphans Fund of Tennessee, 100 7th Avenue N, Ste #1, Nashville, TN 37203 or the . An online register is available at



Beatrice James Culbertson, 92, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville. She was born Aug. 4, 1926, in Helena, Ga., one of eight girls born to Thomas Ellis White and Effie Wagstaff White.She came to Oak Ridge in 1970 from Macon, Ga., and retired in 1994 from Martin Marietta Energy Systems, where she was a cashier in the travel department at K-25. She was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Oak Ridge and in earlier years was an avid square dancer.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Lindwood James, Jan. 28, 1992; and five sisters, Evie Joiner, Lillie Livingston, Myrtle Owens, Vauneta Smith and Doris Sellers.She is survived by husband, Hoke Scott Culbertson, with whom she would have celebrated her 22nd anniversary on Sept. 6.She is also survived by daughters, Linda James Roberts of Knoxville and Marcia James Bryant and husband Mike, whom she thought of as a son, of Kingston; sisters, Eva Leon (John) of Oak Ridge and Shirley Manus (Raymond) of Covington, Ga.; four grandchildren, Kenneth Bateman, Alan Bateman (Jessica Banker) and James Bryant (April), all of Knoxville, and David Bryant (Sondra) of Oak Ridge; four great-grandchildren, Matt Bryant, Abigail Bryant, Emily Edwards and Erin Edwards; and two great-great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Weatherford Mortuary, Oak Ridge. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Jenny Caughman officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service. The family would be pleased to accept flowers and memorials made to the Masonic Widows & Orphans Fund of Tennessee, 100 7th Avenue N, Ste #1, Nashville, TN 37203 or the . An online register is available at www.weatherfordmortuary.com. Published in Roane County News on Apr. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.