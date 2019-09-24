Beatrice Raulerson, 84, of Harriman, formerly of Crossville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfie and Nellie Johns; son, Brian Raulerson; and daughter, Beverly Doran.
Beatrice is survived by husband, Lesley Leo Raulerson; daughter, Linda Skiles and husband Greg; son, Lesley Lynn Raulerson and wife Kim; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A private memorial will be held at a later date with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your local hospice unit. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 25, 2019