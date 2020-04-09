Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Farrell 'Ben' McGovern. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Benjamin Farrell "Ben" McGovern, 91, of Rockwood, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Wednesday, April 8, at his home in the New Hope community of Roane County, where he had lived in retirement for the last 20 years.

Ben was born in St. Louis, Mo., the only son of Farrell "Benny" McGovern, a professional boxer and well-known businessman, and mother Ann. He graduated from Christian Brothers College High School and attended Washington University. As a young man, Ben was a successful Golden Gloves boxer and popular stock car race driver. He served in the 82nd Airborne during the outbreak of the

Ben and his family moved to Knox County in the 1960s. For many years, he operated a Gulf Oil service station on Cedar Bluff Road near Interstate 40. He founded Cedar Bluff Towing in the early 1970s, which grew to be one of the largest and most successful towing companies in the Southeast. He and his wife, Joan, also owned Ben-Jo Kennels, which produced many champion German Shepherd dogs, including a Canadian Grand National Champion. Ben was an avid motorcyclist. He and Joan traveled thousands of miles throughout the U.S. and Canada. He was a member of Chapter M of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and participated on the precision riding team. Ben had a great passion for life. Everyone who knew him has a "Ben story" ... or two. He was famously known for his "raging bull" approach to business and life, but in retirement he was a gentle soul. He enjoyed family gatherings with his children and grandchildren and was inseparable from his beloved Joan.

Ben was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman. He is survived by Joan, his wife of 68 years; four children, daughters Kathy Rogers (Tim) of Kingston, Terri Utsey (Richard) of Rockwood, Susan Walters (Scott) of Lenoir City and son Michael McGovern of Knoxville; four grandchildren, Stephen Brooks (Mandy), Misty Dawn Johnson and Brett Banhagel, all of Lenoir City and Brooke Johnson (Ernie) of New Waverly, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Benjamin Brooks, Alexander Brooks, Jenna Johnson, Jacoby Johnson and Jett Johnson. The surviving family expresses their tremendous gratitude to the many caregivers who became part of Ben's family in his final years.

Due to current restrictions on social gatherings under COVID-19 orders, a private family service will be held at Berry Highland West in Knoxville. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on a later date to be announced. Because Ben was such an animal lover, in lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that you send a memorial gift to your local animal shelter. Cards and memories may be sent to Joan McGovern, P.O. Box 5536, Knoxville, TN 37928.

Benjamin Farrell "Ben" McGovern, 91, of Rockwood, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Wednesday, April 8, at his home in the New Hope community of Roane County, where he had lived in retirement for the last 20 years.Ben was born in St. Louis, Mo., the only son of Farrell "Benny" McGovern, a professional boxer and well-known businessman, and mother Ann. He graduated from Christian Brothers College High School and attended Washington University. As a young man, Ben was a successful Golden Gloves boxer and popular stock car race driver. He served in the 82nd Airborne during the outbreak of the Korean Conflict Ben and his family moved to Knox County in the 1960s. For many years, he operated a Gulf Oil service station on Cedar Bluff Road near Interstate 40. He founded Cedar Bluff Towing in the early 1970s, which grew to be one of the largest and most successful towing companies in the Southeast. He and his wife, Joan, also owned Ben-Jo Kennels, which produced many champion German Shepherd dogs, including a Canadian Grand National Champion. Ben was an avid motorcyclist. He and Joan traveled thousands of miles throughout the U.S. and Canada. He was a member of Chapter M of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and participated on the precision riding team. Ben had a great passion for life. Everyone who knew him has a "Ben story" ... or two. He was famously known for his "raging bull" approach to business and life, but in retirement he was a gentle soul. He enjoyed family gatherings with his children and grandchildren and was inseparable from his beloved Joan.Ben was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman. He is survived by Joan, his wife of 68 years; four children, daughters Kathy Rogers (Tim) of Kingston, Terri Utsey (Richard) of Rockwood, Susan Walters (Scott) of Lenoir City and son Michael McGovern of Knoxville; four grandchildren, Stephen Brooks (Mandy), Misty Dawn Johnson and Brett Banhagel, all of Lenoir City and Brooke Johnson (Ernie) of New Waverly, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Benjamin Brooks, Alexander Brooks, Jenna Johnson, Jacoby Johnson and Jett Johnson. The surviving family expresses their tremendous gratitude to the many caregivers who became part of Ben's family in his final years.Due to current restrictions on social gatherings under COVID-19 orders, a private family service will be held at Berry Highland West in Knoxville. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on a later date to be announced. Because Ben was such an animal lover, in lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that you send a memorial gift to your local animal shelter. Cards and memories may be sent to Joan McGovern, P.O. Box 5536, Knoxville, TN 37928. Published in Roane County News on Apr. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close