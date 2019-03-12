Obituary Guest Book View Sign



He was born in the Paint Rock community on Aug. 12, 1932, to Benjamin Franklin and Lula Farr Alexander. He graduated from Roane County High School in 1950 and attended Cumberland College in Lebanon. After serving in the

Bennie was an active member of Caney Ford Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school for many years, sang in the choir and served on the church council. He loved to farm and raised a large vegetable garden every summer to supply family, friends and church members with vegetables. He loved sports and was a big fan of University of Tennessee football, men's and women's basketball and the Atlanta Braves. He learned to play guitar in his youth and spent most evenings of his life sitting in his den playing and singing to and with his family.

Bennie was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary "Tee" Thurston Bowman Alexander; and his parents, Ben and Lula Alexander.

He is survived by his sisters, Margaret Easter and Patsy Brown (Jim) of Kingston; son, Benjamin "Butch" Lewis Alexander of Lawrenceville, Ga.; daughters, Tammi Fowler (Alan) of Harrison and Robin Leffew (Scott) of Soddy Daisy; grandsons, Zane Leffew (Lexi) of Soddy Daisy and Jacob Leffew of Rockwood; and the light of his life, great-grandson, Reed Leffew of Soddy Daisy. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Brookdale.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. The funeral followed at 2 p.m. the Kyker Chapel and burial followed at Bowman Cemetery.

350 West Race Street

Kingston , TN 37763

(865) 376-6531 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Mar. 13, 2019

