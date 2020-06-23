Or Copy this URL to Share

Benny Hamby, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Marietta, Ga.Services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Winkehofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Kennesaw, Ga. An online register is available at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com.

