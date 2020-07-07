Benny Lynn Hamby went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday June 17, 2020.

Benny was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, but the largest battle he fought was against cancer, for almost five years. He was a member of the 101st Airborne Division "Screaming Eagles" serving in the Vietnam War. He was a paratrooper with the Screaming Eagles. He stated many times this was his greatest accomplishment other than his salvation and his family. After an honorable discharge from the military, Benny returned to Rockwood, where he served as a Scottish Rites Mason and as an honorary deputy for Rockwood. Benny had a heart for serving others and his country. Benny was born in Rockwood on Sept. 12, 1946, to the late Herbert Hamby and Milda Barnes Hamby. He was also preceded in death by one son, Michael Loy.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Betty Jane Loy Hamby; one son and two daughters-in-law, Larry and Nancy Loy of Conyers, Ga. and Vickie Loy of Acworth, Ga.; five daughters and two sons-in-law, Anita Bryant of Marietta, Ga., Kathy and Bill Sexton of Marietta, Ga., Sandy Hubbs of Acworth, Ga., Gwen Easter of Maryville, and Angie and Russ Allstun of Dalton, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Faye Hamby; and one brother, Dwayne Hamby.

Benny was a man that loved everyone and it showed through his friendships. Benny made one request known, when he passed from this world. In lieu of flowers, he wanted memorial gifts made in his name to: Harvest Baptist Church, 3460 Kellogg Creek Rd, Acworth, GA 30102. Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home in Kennesaw, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Obituary courtesy of Davis Funeral Home, Harriman.



