Bernadette "Bernie" Thomson, 78, of Kingston, was granted her angel wings while surrounded by family Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born in New York City on Nov. 24, 1941.

Bernie was a loving mother and grandmother who lived life to the fullest. She loved playing games and cards with her grandchildren. Bernie worked as a medical transcriptionist for several years, but her real passion was her gift of landscaping and creating a masterpiece with an array of flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Veronica O'Neill; and sister, Constance Buntley.

Bernie is survived by her daughter, Nancy Mitchell and husband Max; son, Lawrence Thomson and wife Jenifer; grandchildren, Bradley Mitchell and wife Kristi, Ashley Maddox and husband Corbin, Cody Mitchell and Suzanne Thomson; brother, Lawrence O'Neill Jr.; cousins, Helen and Bernadette; along with her beloved dog, Charlie.

To honor Bernie's wishes, a private celebration of her life will be held for her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bernie's memory to Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (this is a no kill shelter) P.O. Box 51723, Knoxville, TN 37950. Cremation Options Inc. is in charge of arrangements.