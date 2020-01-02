Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Kingston , TN View Map Funeral 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Kingston , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bethel Ray Poston Jr., 82, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.

Bethel Poston is a product of the Oak Ridge School System. He and his wife Carol (Nussmeyer) started first grade in Oak Ridge and graduated from ORHS. After attending Vanderbilt and the University of Tennessee, Bethel moved to Kingston where he and Carol raised three sons.

He opened Poston & Company, a retail furniture and appliance store in Kingston in 1958 and expanded into Crossville, Rockwood, Oak Ridge and Harriman. After 40 years, Bethel sold businesses to Greer's Furniture. For the last 10 years he has been with Fowlers Furniture in corporate management as a buyer and later as a marketing manager.

After retiring from Fowlers 2009, he was asked by The Buying Giant (aka Tennessee Buying Group) to become their executive director and just recently retired. Bethel started TBG in 1987.

He also developed several other retail businesses such as; a group of liquidation outlet stores, a laundromat and dry cleaners. Along with his wife, they opened a fabric store and were active partners in Pennybacker House Restaurant in Kingston. He has served as president of the Roane County Chamber, the Kingston Jaycees and the Kingston Business Association. As Chamber president, he was involved in setting up Roane County's Industrial Development Board, including hiring of the executive director and oversight of the first year of operation. Later, he served as treasurer on the IDB for over 20 years. Bethel lobbied to locate a community college in Roane County and served on Roane State's Management & Supervision Advisory Committee. He ran for Roane County Executive (mayor), although not elected, he traveled all over Roane County and Oak Ridge becoming acquainted with a bunch of people throughout the area. Upon retirement he had the time to pursue freelance writing, something he had always enjoyed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests making a contribution in Bethel's name to the Kingston First Baptist Church Building Fund.

Bethel is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol Poston; sons, Barry Poston (Judy) of Charlotte, N.C. and Bryan Poston (Tonda) of Olathe, Kan.; grandchildren, Bethel Ray "Bubba" Poston IV, Stephanie Kostreva, Shelly Ritter, Brady Poston, Brannon Poston and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by son Bethel Ray "Buddy" III (Faye).

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Kingston First Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jody McLoud and the Rev. Dale Darley officiating. Burial will follow at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

Bethel Ray Poston Jr., 82, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.Bethel Poston is a product of the Oak Ridge School System. He and his wife Carol (Nussmeyer) started first grade in Oak Ridge and graduated from ORHS. After attending Vanderbilt and the University of Tennessee, Bethel moved to Kingston where he and Carol raised three sons.He opened Poston & Company, a retail furniture and appliance store in Kingston in 1958 and expanded into Crossville, Rockwood, Oak Ridge and Harriman. After 40 years, Bethel sold businesses to Greer's Furniture. For the last 10 years he has been with Fowlers Furniture in corporate management as a buyer and later as a marketing manager.After retiring from Fowlers 2009, he was asked by The Buying Giant (aka Tennessee Buying Group) to become their executive director and just recently retired. Bethel started TBG in 1987.He also developed several other retail businesses such as; a group of liquidation outlet stores, a laundromat and dry cleaners. Along with his wife, they opened a fabric store and were active partners in Pennybacker House Restaurant in Kingston. He has served as president of the Roane County Chamber, the Kingston Jaycees and the Kingston Business Association. As Chamber president, he was involved in setting up Roane County's Industrial Development Board, including hiring of the executive director and oversight of the first year of operation. Later, he served as treasurer on the IDB for over 20 years. Bethel lobbied to locate a community college in Roane County and served on Roane State's Management & Supervision Advisory Committee. He ran for Roane County Executive (mayor), although not elected, he traveled all over Roane County and Oak Ridge becoming acquainted with a bunch of people throughout the area. Upon retirement he had the time to pursue freelance writing, something he had always enjoyed.In lieu of flowers, the family requests making a contribution in Bethel's name to the Kingston First Baptist Church Building Fund.Bethel is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol Poston; sons, Barry Poston (Judy) of Charlotte, N.C. and Bryan Poston (Tonda) of Olathe, Kan.; grandchildren, Bethel Ray "Bubba" Poston IV, Stephanie Kostreva, Shelly Ritter, Brady Poston, Brannon Poston and eight great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by son Bethel Ray "Buddy" III (Faye).The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Kingston First Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jody McLoud and the Rev. Dale Darley officiating. Burial will follow at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Jan. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close