Betty Ann Raisor, 81, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Rockwood.

She was of the Protestant faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjaman and Leona Raisor; eight brothers and sisters; as well as a granddaughter and a grandson.

She is survived by daughters, Cindy and Joe Jennings, Kim and George Blair and Shannon and Arthur Gunter; son, Greg Krabbe; sister, Patricia Marcum; grandchildren, Adrea, Andrew, Kyle, Aaron, Christopher, Cara, Robbie, Rebecca and Tyler; special friend, Kathy Putnam; and by many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, out of concern for public health and accordance to government guidelines we will be providing a cremation with a memorial service at a later date. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

