Betty Ann Raisor

Service Information
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN
37854
(865)-354-2600
Obituary
Betty Ann Raisor, 81, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Rockwood.
She was of the Protestant faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjaman and Leona Raisor; eight brothers and sisters; as well as a granddaughter and a grandson.
She is survived by daughters, Cindy and Joe Jennings, Kim and George Blair and Shannon and Arthur Gunter; son, Greg Krabbe; sister, Patricia Marcum; grandchildren, Adrea, Andrew, Kyle, Aaron, Christopher, Cara, Robbie, Rebecca and Tyler; special friend, Kathy Putnam; and by many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, out of concern for public health and accordance to government guidelines we will be providing a cremation with a memorial service at a later date. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 15, 2020
