Betty Barnette Olmstead Brown of Harriman, died at home, June 23, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Gula Barnette; husband, Jack Olmstead; sons, Terry, Tommy and Richard Allen Olmstead.
She is survived by her son, Tim and wife Teresa Olmstead.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg, with the funeral to follow at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.
Published in Roane County News on June 26, 2019